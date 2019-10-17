Early in the morning of December 20, 2009, Brittany Murphy tells mom Sharon that she’s not feeling too hot. Half an hour later, the 32-year-old actress has collapsed, and is extremely unwell. Husband Simon Monjack tries desperately to revive her while Sharon calls for help. But nothing helps, and astonishingly, Murphy passes away in a Los Angeles hospital just hours later.
10 Years After Brittany Murphy And Her Husband Died, The Cause Of Their Deaths Remains Baffling
However, the story of Murphy’s demise is not so simple. For in the following months, wild rumors began to swirl about what exactly happened. Even now, the tale of the end of Murphy’s life isn’t straight forward. And furthermore, an element of mystery remains after some seemingly absurd circumstances genuinely emerged.