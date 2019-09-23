In February 2010, Marie Osmond experienced one of the worst things that can ever happen to a parent. Indeed, the singer’s 18-year-old son Michael took his own life. Now she’s talked before about how devastated she was, but recently, as she nears the tenth anniversary, she’s spoken out again. And this time she revealed a shocking revelation about what happened to her in the aftermath of Michael’s passing.
Nearly 10 Years After Her Son Took His Own Life, Marie Osmond Opened Up About The Tragedy
Of course, Marie is a member of the famous Osmond family – which includes brothers Donny, Jimmy and Alan. But she also had seven children herself, two biological and five adopted. And Michael was one of the adopted ones. Unfortunately, he suffered terribly with depression, and when he died by suicide he left a note stating that was the reason why.