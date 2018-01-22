20 Actresses Who Seriously Transformed Their Bodies For Hollywood Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

In the movies, there’s a lot you can do with a body double. Meanwhile, special effects clearly have a part to play. But when it comes to throwing yourself into a role, most serious actresses still like to do it the hard way. Whether that’s through crash dieting or cramming on the pounds, by hitting the gym or enduring extreme makeup, these 20 Hollywood stars pulled out all the stops to nail the look that their movie demanded.

20. Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett donned an array of accoutrements to play Bob Dylan in the indie flick I’m Not There. A pair of shades, a wig and some men’s attire helped make the Oscar-winning actress look almost unrecognizable. Moreover, Blanchett’s performance and resemblance to the folk icon garnered much critical acclaim.

19. Gwyneth Paltrow

Paltrow is known for her lithe, fit frame, so it was quite shocking to see her portray an obese woman in Shallow Hal. The star says that when she wore the fat suit in public, she was appalled by the way people treated her.

