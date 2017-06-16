The 20 Most Beautiful Royal Women On The Planet

ADVERTISEMENT

The days of ruling monarchies may well be a dim and distant memory in much of the world, but we still have royal families. They can be a lot of fun to watch, and sometimes a joy to behold. The beautiful princess is an archetype as old as time, but it is still relevant – here are some of the most strikingly beautiful royal women in the world.

20. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Formerly known as Kate Middleton, Catherine’s winning smile featured strongly in one of the most heavily publicized royal weddings in decades, when she married Prince William in 2011. The couple’s antics are still keenly observed by the world’s media, and much was made of the arrival of both their children – George in 2013, and Charlotte two years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Mette Marit, Crown Princess of Norway

The backgrounds of those who marry into royalty are often closely scrutinized, but with Mette Marit, it was the subject of much controversy. Before becoming engaged to Prince Haakon Magnus in 2000, she was a single mother from a poor family, working in coffee shops. Some Norwegians were critical of the choice, but the couple married the following year and are still going strong. Marit also has beauty within; the 43-year-old has used her position to engage in humanitarian work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT