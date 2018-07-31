20 Bizarre Facts About Crispin Glover That Prove He’s One Of Hollywood’s Most Interesting Actors

ADVERTISEMENT

Crispin Glover has a reputation for being one of the strangest actors in Hollywood. A quick glance through interviews with him makes it seem like his life is a dizzying whirl of gothic weirdness and bizarre stories. Surely it can’t all be true? Well, the vast majority of it actually is. There are very few actors – indeed, very few people – quite as interesting as Glover…

20. He collects papier-mâché volcanoes

For whatever reason, Glover really loves volcanoes. His company is named Volcanic Eruptions, and apparently his apartment is covered in paintings and papier-mâché artworks of such peaks. In a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone he showed one off to the interviewer: it had a music box built in and featured “a woman in her volcanic garden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

19. He hated the ending of Back to the Future

Glover’s most famous role is that of George McFly in Back to the Future. But he had major quibbles with the ending of the film. “I was not given the complete screenplay before my deal was made,” he told Dazed in 2014. He objected to the McFlys ending up rich. “I felt that all the hints of monetary rewards led to the underlying moral being confused to suggest money, rather than love, equals happiness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT