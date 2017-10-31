20 Celebrities Who Have Been Accused Of Being In Relationships Just For The Money

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever a very, very rich person gets together with someone even slightly poorer, it doesn’t take long for the rumors to start flying. Did they strike up a relationship because of love, or because of money? Will it all come to a messy end when the less well-off person decides to cash in their metaphorical chips? Such couplings provide no end of fodder for gossip websites. And these 20 celebrities were absolutely on the receiving end of it.

20. Elle Macpherson

The supermodel known as “The Body” has dated a string of fabulously rich men. In 2013 she married billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, but by 2017 she’d filed for divorce. People were quick to point out that the split could well add a few more millions to her already vast fortune.

19. Kevin Federline

Usually it’s women who get called “gold-digger”, but sometimes men are labelled with the tag too. And many people certainly think Kevin Federline deserves it. He left his pregnant girlfriend to romance Britney Spears, then saddled her with the $40,000 bill for an engagement ring. After getting wed and divorced, he now receives a tidy $250,000 a year from her.

