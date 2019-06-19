20 Celebrity Single Dads Who Brought Their Kids Up On Their Own

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many reasons a person might become a single parent. It could be through divorce, death, a conscious choice or a multitude of other factors. Solo parenthood is, however, broadly considered more difficult than raising children within a relationship. Yet these celebrity single dads are clearly giving it their all, balancing fatherhood with a career.

20. Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus, star of The Walking Dead, has a son called Mingus with model Helena Christensen. The couple split up, and Reedus experienced single fatherhood when Mingus came to live with him in Los Angeles. “Have you ever sat in a parent-teacher meeting with a bunch of moms and you?” he asked Elle in 2013. “That’s terrifying.”

Mingus is a young adult now, and he has a baby sister. In 2018 Reedus welcomed a daughter with actress Diane Kruger. “[Reedus] teaches me a lot [about parenting], because he’s done it before,” Kruger told PORTER Edit in 2019. “There’s definitely something to be said for being with someone who is doing it for the second time.”

