20 Times Nick Offerman And Megan Mullally Were The Cutest And Most Hysterical Couple Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

Being cute and hilarious is all in a day’s work for TV stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally, known for their side-splitting tweets and cosy, yet quirky, pictures. How many times can they demonstrate their love for each other? Let’s count the amusing and increasingly inventive ways the long-time married couple have come up with.

1. Offerman fell for the real woman, not the TV star

Both are known for major comedy TV roles; Mullally for Will and Grace and Offerman for Parks and Recreation. However, when they met Offerman was staying on a friend’s couch and didn’t own a TV. Moreover, he a hadn’t actually seen a single episode of Mullally in Will and Grace but just found her “hilarious.”

ADVERTISEMENT

2. They made out to music

Before the rehearsal of a theater show they were doing together, Offerman put his hand on Mullally’s, which was resting on the the gear stick of the car they were in. The duo ended up putting a Beck track on repeat while they enjoyed getting to know each other much better for nearly two hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT