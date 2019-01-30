20 Photos Of Regular People Dating Celebrities – Way Before They Got Famous

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities don’t just appear in Hollywood as the perfect people we assume they are. They have pasts, just like the rest of us – including past relationships. Here are 20 pictures of non-celebs who dated today’s stars long before they hit it big.

20. Ashton Kutcher

Actor Ashton Kutcher has made his mark on both TV and in movies – he’s starred in everything from sitcom That ‘70s Show to thriller The Butterfly Effect to biopic Jobs. He also has a long list of past loves, including the late Brittany Murphy, January Jones and his ex-wife, Demi Moore. Today, though, he’s married to fellow actor Mila Kunis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pre-Hollywood, Kutcher went by his first name, Chris – Ashton is actually his middle name. He also had a non-famous girlfriend in Twitter-user Molly Peterson’s aunt. Peterson wrote, “If anybody knows me they know that my greatest anecdote is that my aunt dated Ashton back when he was Chris. [Kutcher] you could have been my uncle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT