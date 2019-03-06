20 Photos Proving That Queen Elizabeth Is Absolute Grandma Goals

ADVERTISEMENT

For many older people across the world, there are few more rewarding jobs than being a grandparent. Queen Elizabeth can certainly attest to that, as she has eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren in her family. So with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of 20 pictures showing the royal grandmother in action.

20. Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Snow can be both a blessing and a curse, as the picturesque results can sometimes mask the dangers that come with it. Despite that though, plenty of people enjoy taking walks in those conditions – especially children. Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips was no different during his younger years, as a photograph of him stepping outside one winter’s day proves.

Phillips was joined by his grandma Queen Elizabeth on that occasion, with the snow settling just a few days after Christmas. Wrapped up in a brown fur coat, the sovereign was captured with a bright smile on her face, matching that of her grandson. The pair were spending time at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate, located in Norfolk, England.

