20 Photos Proving That Queen Elizabeth Is Absolute Grandma Goals

By James Cannon
March 6, 2019
ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Ray Bellisario/Popperfoto/Getty Images / Tim Graham/Getty Images
Image: Ray Bellisario/Popperfoto/Getty Images / Tim Graham/Getty Images

For many older people across the world, there are few more rewarding jobs than being a grandparent. Queen Elizabeth can certainly attest to that, as she has eight grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren in her family. So with that in mind, we’ve compiled a list of 20 pictures showing the royal grandmother in action.

Image: Tim Graham/Getty Images
Image: Tim Graham/Getty Images

20. Walking in a Winter Wonderland

Snow can be both a blessing and a curse, as the picturesque results can sometimes mask the dangers that come with it. Despite that though, plenty of people enjoy taking walks in those conditions – especially children. Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips was no different during his younger years, as a photograph of him stepping outside one winter’s day proves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse
Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Ascot Racecourse

Phillips was joined by his grandma Queen Elizabeth on that occasion, with the snow settling just a few days after Christmas. Wrapped up in a brown fur coat, the sovereign was captured with a bright smile on her face, matching that of her grandson. The pair were spending time at the royal family’s Sandringham Estate, located in Norfolk, England.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT