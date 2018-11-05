20 Royal Baby Rules That Meghan Markle Is Supposed To Follow

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain’s royal family shared some happy news recently: Meghan Markle is pregnant! The baby, the first child of Prince Harry and his American wife, will be seventh in line to the throne when he or she is born. But they will also enter a world full of curious, occasionally rather stifling royal rules. The question is: will Harry and Meghan choose to follow them all?

20. Royal babies should have several names

One middle name isn’t nearly enough for a royal! Just ask Prince William Arthur Philip Louis, or Prince Charles Philip Arthur George. And yes, as you can no doubt tell, royals reuse names a lot. For example, Princess Charlotte’s full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana – Elizabeth in honor of Queen Elizabeth, and Diana in tribute to Princess Diana.

19. The baby’s sex isn’t disclosed until after the birth

No gender reveal parties for royals. This is a longstanding tradition – no one must know the sex of the baby until the birth itself. Sometimes even the parents don’t know, apparently. When Prince George was born in June 2013, it was reported by the BBC that Prince William and Kate Middleton had decided not to learn whether their new arrival was a boy or a girl.

