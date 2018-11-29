20 Rules That Kelly Ripa’s Children Must Strictly Abide By

ADVERTISEMENT

Talk show star and actress Kelly Ripa has three children with her husband Mark Consuelos. These are 21-year-old Michael, 17-year-old Lola and Joaquin, who is 15. And much has been made in the media about Kelly’s parenting style. Is she too strict with her kids, or simply taking unpopular but appropriate steps? Here are 20 rules she says her children must follow – you be the judge.

20. Prevention is better than cure

Having a sick child can be awful, so Kelly goes all out to prevent that happening. “My house is like the CDC. I’m all about containment,” she told WebMD in 2008. “We keep things really clean, really neat. The rooms are hydrated with humidifiers. When Michael was first in school, I had pinkeye six times that year. Now, it’s prevention, prevention, prevention. We do supplements, probiotics, you name it.”

19. Television time is strictly limited

Both Kelly and Mark are on television, but they still don’t let their kids watch much of it. Kelly insists that her children only have an hour of TV during the weekend. The rest of the time they’re supposed to find other ways to entertain themselves. But that all means they’re going to miss their dad’s hit TV show, Riverdale.

18. Definitely no arguing in emergencies

Unfortunately, all parents have to consider at some point that they might face dangerous circumstances. Kelly certainly has. “This is New York. There could be a terrorist attack,” she told WebMD. “And I can just see me having to debate with Lola about why we have to leave right this minute. I’ve literally had to say to her: ‘Honey, if there’s an emergency, you don’t have the liberty to argue with mommy, okay?’”

