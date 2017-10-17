20 Things We Can Expect To Happen When Queen Elizabeth Vacates The Throne

ADVERTISEMENT

She has been the reigning monarch for more than 60 years. For many, it’s impossible to imagine the United Kingdom without Queen Elizabeth II. But she is 91 years old, and unless she really is an alien lizard beneath her skin (one of the more interesting theories from conspiracy theorists), her time here in the earthly realm will one day end. Given that the Royals aren’t really known for their restraint when it comes to pomp and ceremony, we can expect quite a few dramatic changes once the Queen passes away. Here we reveal some of the more intriguing changes – everything from the special code announcing her death, to the new laws regarding comedy. Yes, comedy.

There’s a special code word

Of course, the first step will be to get the word out. So the Queen’s private secretary will get out touch with the Prime Minister and deliver the phrase: “London Bridge is down,” which will set everything into motion.

There will be a special notice

In a very dramatic touch, a footman clad in mourning clothes will affix a somber notice to Buckingham Palace. The notice will be black-edged, and it will be stuck to the gates.

