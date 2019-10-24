20 Times You Might Have Noticed Jill Duggar Stealing The Spotlight From Her Mom

As the matriarch of her large and devout Baptist family, Michelle Duggar was undoubtedly the biggest star of TLC reality show 19 Kids and Counting. But over the years many of her 19 children have come to the forefront – and none more so than her second eldest daughter. Here’s a look at why you’re now more likely to find Jill Duggar in the headlines than her mom.
20. The apparent family feud
In the summer of 2019 the Duggars headed to Los Angeles to visit daughter Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo. The couple had decided to relocate so that Jeremy could complete his degree studies at a California divinity school. Although rumors surfaced that the Duggars were miffed about the situation due to the area’s more liberal ways, most of them embarked on the journey.