25 Years After Mrs. Doubtfire Was Released, Pierce Brosnan Had An Emotional Reunion With The Cast

ADVERTISEMENT

Every so often, a film will resonate with audiences throughout the decades, proving its staying power. Mrs. Doubtfire is one such movie, with the classic comedy now approaching its 25th anniversary in the fall of 2018. However, ahead of that special date, Pierce Brosnan revealed an emotional surprise.

On November 24, 1993, 20th Century Fox released Mrs. Doubtfire in theaters across America. A touching comedy about the fallout of a bitter divorce, Chris Columbus’ movie proved a big domestic hit, grossing over $219 million on an estimated $25 million budget. Worldwide, the film brought in more than $441 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

While that incredible success can be attributed to several different factors, its star was arguably the biggest draw for audiences. In a career full of great performances, Robin Williams’ portrayal of divorcee Daniel Hillard and his alter-ego Mrs. Doubtfire is one of his most memorable. Both funny and heartbreaking, his role has continued to stand the test of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT