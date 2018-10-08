3 Months After The Tragic Loss Of Margot Kidder, The Coroner Revealed Her Death Was Self-Inflicted

ADVERTISEMENT

Margot Kidder rose to fame playing Lois Lane in the Christopher Reeve Superman films. But sadly she became just as renowned for her troubled private life as she did for her pivotal role in the superhero film genre. Here’s a look at how the Canadian-born actress met a tragic end.

Born in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, in 1948, Margot Kidder embarked on an acting career after graduating from Toronto’s Havergal College. She landed her first notable part in the 1969 comedy Gaily, Gaily and went on to secure roles in the TV series McQueen, in which she played a fledgling reporter, and Mod Squad. In 1972 she was cast as barmaid Ruth another TV series, the NBC western Nichols.

Kidder then relocated to Los Angeles where she bagged a co-starring gig in Quackser Fortune Has a Cousin in the Bronx alongside Gene Wilder. She then attracted significant attention for her performance as conjoined twins in Sisters, the 1972 film directed by her then-lover Brian De Palma. In 1974 Kidder landed one of her career-defining roles when she played Barbara Coard in the 1974 horror Black Christmas.

