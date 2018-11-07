A Girl Took A Cardboard Cutout Of Danny DeVito To Prom, And The Actor’s Response Was Absolutely Epic

ADVERTISEMENT

Securing a date to the prom can be tough, but Allison Closs had no trouble finding hers online. In fact, she paid money for her evening beau, who turned out to be a companion with a difference: he was a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito. The actor eventually found out about her fun night with his double, and he responded in a hilarious way.

A native of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Allison Closs attended the borough’s eponymous high school. By the spring of 2018, the 17-year-old had reached the end of her senior year – which meant it was time to attend the prom.

But that time of the school year can be tricky for some – and Closs was among their number. She told the New York Post that she had trouble finding the right person to bring as her date to the big dance. So, she headed online and sought out a cardboard cutout to bring with her instead.

