Pop star Aaron Carter ran into difficulties towards the end of the noughties after an arrest for DUI and drug possession. However, things got worse during the present decade as his financial affairs and mental wellbeing began to dominate his life. He also had a serious eating disorder, which led to drastic weight loss, and his fans feared for the worst. However, just last month, Carter checked himself into rehab to work on his issues. And the before-and-after selfies taken in the two-week period will leave you stunned.
Aaron Carter shot to fame as a teen pop sensation at the back end of the ’90s. In doing so, he followed in the footsteps of big brother Nick Carter. From the age of just seven, Carter sang with his band Dead End, before going solo.
He dropped his first solo record in 1997. That helped to catapult the child prodigy to stardom, earning him chart success in the U.S. and across Europe. However, his 2000 sophomore effort Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) really won him the hearts and minds of the public, bringing platinum record sales and worldwide recognition.
Aaron Carter’s Startling Before-And-After Selfies Prove Just How Much Of A Difference Rehab Makes
