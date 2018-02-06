Abby Lee Miller Has Lost 100 Pounds In Prison – And Her Weight Loss Got The Internet Talking

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s true to say that a stint in jail offers a chance for reflection and can often change a person for the better. But during her time inside, Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller has altered herself in more ways than one. And Miller’s new appearance has already caused a stir on social media.

While some people are said to be born with a silver spoon in their mouth, it seems Abby Lee Miller was born with dancing shoes on her feet. Indeed, as the daughter of a well-respected dance instructor, Miller seemed destined for a life of steps and sequins. And the soon-to-be bopper certainly didn’t disappoint.

After taking lessons from mom Maryen Lorrain, Miller ventured into instruction herself. And by the age of 14, the budding entrepreneur had already started her own dance company. This soon developed into a fully-fledged enterprise when Miller subsequently opened up her own studio.

