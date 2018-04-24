After This Actor’s Mother Tragically Passed Away, The Star Posted An Emotional Tribute To Her Online

ADVERTISEMENT

Those of us who’ve been unfortunate enough to lose a loved one will know just how much it hurts. And the pain ran deep for actor Colton Haynes when his mom Dana – to whom he was particularly close – recently passed away. But when he expressed his grief on Instagram, the subsequent outpouring of sympathy helped the Arrow star to regain his strength.

Though he may only be just short of his 30th birthday, Colton Haynes has already enjoyed a long and fruitful career. Following his debut in 2007’s Transformers, the actor has graced shows such as Teen Wolf and Scream Queens. Yet it’s probably his role as Arsenal in Arrow through which fans know him best.

However, Haynes hasn’t always had such an enviable life. Indeed, despite experiencing what he described to Flaunt in 2013 as a fairly “free-spirited” childhood, the star suffered various hardships during his teen years. Most notably, his estranged father committed suicide shortly after the 14-year-old Haynes had come out to his family.

