After Anthony Bourdain’s Tragic Death, A Toxicology Report Answered One Critical Question

One of the world’s most celebrated chefs, Anthony Bourdain left his many admirers reeling when he committed suicide during a visit to France. The 61-year-old’s tragic death posed many questions, but the release of his toxicology report ensured that at least one of them has been answered. Here’s a look at the star’s eventful life and its desperate end.

Born in New York in 1956 to a record company executive father and journalist mother, Anthony Bourdain largely grew up in New Jersey. He developed his passion for food during a trip to France with his family in his youth. He later landed a job in a seafood restaurant while studying at New York’s Vassar College and went on to attend The Culinary Institute of America.

Following his graduation, Bourdain entered the trade and ended up in charge of numerous New York City kitchens, such as One Fifth Avenue, Sullivan’s and the Supper Club. In the late 1990s Manhattan’s Brasserie Les Halles appointed him executive chef. He continued to enjoy a close working relationship with the establishment until its final service in 2017.

