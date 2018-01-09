After Brett Butler Was Axed From Grace Under Fire, Things Just Went From Bad To Worse For The Star

ADVERTISEMENT

During the ’90s, Brett Butler was a big television star. She played the title role in the Golden Globe-nominated sitcom Grace Under Fire, but she ended up suffering even more than her TV character did. Grace was a recovering alcoholic, but Butler had her own demons to fight. Eventually, she was forced to leave the show, and sadly she then spiraled down into terrible circumstances.

When she started on Grace Under Fire, Butler essentially was Grace. She too had suffered from alcoholism and at the hands of an abusive husband. However, she had not had a drink for seven years when she was cast in the show, and she had her whole life ahead of her. So it was an absolute tragedy that ultimately she couldn’t escape her past.

Butler had grown up seeing her father, also an alcoholic, physically abuse her mother. Eventually, her mom took young Brett and her sisters and left him behind. Yet things still weren’t easy. The family lived in poverty for a long time. Moreover, Butler’s mother suffered from depression, and often the children would have nothing to eat. So Butler turned, as a teenager, to smoking pot and drinking.

