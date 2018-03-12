After Britney Spears’ Successful Las Vegas Shows, The Pop Star’s Ex Got In Touch With A Request

ADVERTISEMENT

Britney Spears’ current Las Vegas residency has been hailed as one of her greatest achievements. Unfortunately for the pop superstar, its success may have come at a price. Here’s a look at why Britney: Piece of Me has inspired one of her most high-profile exes to make a costly request.

Born in McComb, Mississippi, in 1981, Britney Spears began her showbiz career at a young age. Indeed, she appeared on talent contest Star Search and joined the cast of The Mickey Mouse Club before she’d even reached her teens. But her true breakthrough arrived in 1999 when she released “… Baby One More Time” and its parent album of the same name, both of which reached number one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spears then cemented her status as one of the biggest pop stars of her generation with 2000 follow-up Oops!… I Did It Again. 2001’s more mature Britney and 2003’s In the Zone, which spawned the Grammy-winning single “Toxic,” then proved she could move with the times. But sadly her personal life soon began to overshadow her record-breaking musical career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT