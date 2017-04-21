After Burying The Pain Of Diana’s Death For 20 Years, Harry Has Admitted The Heartwrenching Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss of a parent is an incredibly difficult thing, and having to grieve in the glare of the public eye is almost unfathomable. But this is what happened to Prince Harry after the death of his mother, Princess Diana. And for years, the young royal kept quiet about the aftermath of the event. But now, at long last, Harry is talking – and he’s explained why it took him so long to open up, too.

Princess Diana was fashionable, kind, and good-looking – but she was also deeply unhappy. Almost from the very beginning, her marriage to Prince Charles was a disaster. And when he embarked on an affair with the woman he truly loved, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Diana was expected to look the other way.

There was one bright spot in Diana’s miserable marriage, however: her children. In June 1982 the Princess gave birth to Prince William, heir to the throne. And then, in September 1984, along came Prince Harry. The two boys would never be free of British royal protocols, but Diana was determined to give them as normal a childhood as possible.

