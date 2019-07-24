3 Years After David Bowie’s Tragic Death, Iman Made A Candid Confession About Her Late Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

David Bowie and Iman undoubtedly had one of the most well-respected marriages in the notoriously fickle showbiz world. Of course, their 26-year relationship came to a desperately sad end in 2016 when the former passed away from cancer. However, the supermodel has since made it her mission to keep his memory alive.

Indeed, the Somali-American has regularly spoken about her life with her rock god husband and her life since his untimely death. And one of her most candid interviews came three years after his passing in a chat with Essence. Here’s a look at the confessional interview that proved once again just how much the celebrity couple truly loved one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu to a diplomat father and gynecologist mother, Iman spent much of her childhood at an Egyptian boarding school. After relocating to Kenya with her family, she briefly studied for a political science degree at the University of Nairobi. And it was there that U.S. photographer Peter Beard spotted her natural beauty.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT