After This Happy Days Star Passed Away, Dark Details About Her Life Emerged

When Happy Days star Erin Moran unexpectedly passed away in April 2017, fans were shocked and saddened. However, while people were fondly remembering her work, appalling details about the actress’ final few years also came to light. What’s more, these revelations made her untimely death all the more tragic.

Long before she became a beloved sitcom star, Erin Moran was already a familiar face in Hollywood backlots. Indeed, as a child actress she gained experience beyond her years through various film and TV roles. In fact, she gained a regular spot on the show Daktari at the age of seven – the same year in which she also earned her first movie part.

After further appearances in series such as Family Affair and Gunsmoke, Moran gained her most enduring role in 1974. Aged just 13, the actress joined the cast of a 1950s-set sitcom tentatively titled “COOL.” However, the show would ultimately gain fame under an altogether different name – Happy Days.

