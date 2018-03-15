After Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence Reacted To His Joke In The Funniest Way

ADVERTISEMENT

When comedian Jimmy Kimmel was announced as the presenter of the 2018 Academy Awards, it was pretty much a given that there would be some mockery involved during his hosting duties. And he didn’t disappoint. Even Emma Stone, who had won an Oscar for Best Actress the previous year, wasn’t off limits. Jennifer Lawrence just so happened to be sitting next to her when Kimmel singled Stone out – and it made for a great moment.

Stone and Lawrence are in fact great friends. They both achieved stardom around the same time – Lawrence came into the mainstream with the Hunger Games franchise and Stone via the Amazing Spider-Man series. And, of course, they’ve got plenty in common. Both are successful, talented and extremely funny women.

They were actually introduced by Woody Harrelson, who had been Lawrence’s co-star in The Hunger Games and Stone’s in Zombieland. Their first interactions played out in the sort of offbeat manner that you’d expect. “[Stone] texted me that she got my number from Woody,” Lawrence told Vanity Fair in 2016. “I replied, ‘F**k off!’ And we’ve been really good friends ever since.”

