After Mark Harmon Sought Custody Of His Nephew, The Star’s Relationship With His Sister Was Ruined

NCIS star Mark Harmon comes from a very famous family. In fact, among his direct relatives are football players, models, actors and more. His sister Kristin, on the other hand, is perhaps less well known. And her lower profile is probably due to the fact that her story, unlike those of her siblings, is a sad one. Moreover, after a plane crash killed the father of her children, Ricky Nelson, a major rift developed between her and Mark.

The Harmons have conquered virtually every aspect of the entertainment industry over the years. Family patriarch Tom was a famous football player in the 1940s, for example, and then went on to become a popular sportscaster. Furthermore, he was married to actress Elyse Knox Harmon, star of The Mummy’s Tomb, and they had three kids in all: Mark, Kristin and model Kelly.

Famous people tend to mingle with other famous people, of course, and many of the Harmons went on to marry other celebrities. For example, since 1987 Mark has been married to Mork & Mindy actress Pam Dawber. And Kelly was once wed to John DeLorean, the man whose company created the iconic car from the Back to the Future movies.

