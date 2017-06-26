After More Than A Decade With Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Has Revealed The Truth About Their Marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Since marrying in 2006, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have become one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. But while they make monogamy look easy, things aren’t always as clear-cut as they look on the red carpet. And Kidman, as she explained in a recent interview, knows just how much work a successful marriage needs.

Before meeting her beaux-to-be, Kidman was already one of Australia’s biggest film stars. After an early role in 1989’s Dead Calm, the star earned a spot on Tinseltown’s radar. By the early 2000s, she was big enough to lead huge films like Moulin Rouge and Cold Mountain.

It was while making one early film that Kidman’s personal life became a trending topic. During production of 1990’s Days of Thunder, Kidman began dating her co-star Tom Cruise and the pair soon wed the same year. Though their union yielded two children, the couple sadly split in 2001.

