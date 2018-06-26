ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan Markle hoped her dad would walk her down the aisle when she married Prince Harry. But when that was no longer possible, she asked her father-in-law-to-be Prince Charles to give her away instead. And after the special moment, Meghan came up with the perfect way to repay him.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on November 27, 2017. They were to be married in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, just outside London. And when it came to the big day, Meghan wanted her family to play their parts.

Two weeks before the ceremony, in fact, Kensington Palace announced that “both of the bride’s parents will have important roles in the wedding. On the morning of the wedding, Ms. Ragland will travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle. Mr. Markle will walk his daughter down the aisle of St. George’s Chapel. Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion.”

