A Month After Sally Field Tried To Play Matchmaker For Her Son, He Finally Met Up With Adam Rippon

When it comes to dating, we can’t think of anything more embarrassing than having our parents get involved. But – unfortunately for us – our parent isn’t Oscar-winning actress Sally Field. And when she discovered her son had a crush on Olympian Adam Rippon, the star went to heroic lengths to get the pair in the same room.

Those of us who were transfixed by this year’s Winter Olympics will no doubt know Adam Rippon. And though he came to fame this year at Pyeongchang thanks to his signature “Rippon Lutz,” the talented figure skater isn’t exactly a newcomer to the sport. In fact, he started training when he was just ten.

Spurred on by his mom Kelly, Rippon made his debut in front of an audience aged 11. Less than a decade later, the skater made history by winning two World Junior Championship titles in a row in 2008 and 2009. However, as the star reached adulthood, he started making headlines for different reasons.

