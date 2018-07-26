After This Little House On The Prairie Star Lost Her Husband, She Married A Member Of Her Family

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Stewart, the actress who played Miss Beadle on Little House on the Prairie, has had a very interesting life indeed. Her marriages are especially notable. In 2012 her second husband, David Banks, sadly passed away. But just a year after that, Stewart opened the door to a member of her extended family and was immediately smitten by him. What’s more, it turned into a sweet love story.

Little House on the Prairie was a beloved, wholesome family TV show based on the bestselling books by Laura Ingalls Wilder. At the center of it was Stewart’s Miss Beadle, the schoolteacher to young Laura and Mary Ingalls. During Stewart’s audition for the part she thought it would be a one-episode job, but she was wrong.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, Miss Beadle was to be a continuing role. Naturally, Stewart was over the moon, and for good reason: Little House on the Prairie ended up making her name as an actress. To this day, her portrayal of Miss Beadle is fondly remembered. But her wholesome image was just that – an image. Her real life was very different.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT