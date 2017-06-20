After Over 3 Decades Together, Goldie Hawn And Kurt Russell Have Announced Some Astonishing News

ADVERTISEMENT

Few Hollywood relationships have been as successful as the one shared by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Indeed, with 34 years together, the pair have beaten the odds to become one of Tinseltown’s longest-surviving couples. But after three-and-a-half decades in the spotlight, the duo are still capable of surprises. And their latest announcement has left many fans dumbstruck.

Having spent over half their lives in partnership, it’s safe to say that Hawn and Russell know each other pretty well. But the pair have actually been acquainted for far longer than fans realize. In fact, the actors first met almost 50 years ago on the set of 1968’s The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, based on this first meeting, things weren’t destined to be. While the two undeniably hit it off, the small subject of age ultimately stopped things developing. “I was 21 and he was 16,” Hawn told the BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2012. “I thought he was adorable but he was much too young.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT