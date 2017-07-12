After 21 Years Of Marriage, Candace Cameron Bure Has Finally Revealed The Truth About Her Husband

Full House actress Candace Cameron Bure and NHL player Valeri Bure have been married since 1996. That’s more than two decades spent in holy matrimony. Moreover, on the surface their marriage seems absolutely idyllic – no affairs, no fights, no temporary splits. In fact, no crises of any kind. Still, is anyone’s marriage like that, really? Picture-perfect flawless? Well, looking through interviews Cameron Bure has conducted over the years, it seems there’s more going on than you might think – and it’s rather controversial, too.
Back when she was just Candace Cameron, Bure was cast as DJ Tanner in the show Full House. She was 11 years old at the time, but definitely had the background to help her move easily into the world of celebrity. Indeed, her mother was a talent agent, and her brother Kirk was also a child actor. In fact, while playing Mike Seaver on the TV show Growing Pains, he was a bona fide teen idol.
Bure subsequently grew up on the set of Full House, occasionally branching out into other film and TV work. She even appeared in two episodes of Growing Pains alongside her brother, too. In 1995, while still appearing on Full House, she attended a charity hockey game to see her co-star Dave Coulier play. He introduced her to Russian hockey player Valeri Bure, the man who would become her husband. What’s more, as luck would have it, Bure was a big Full House fan!
