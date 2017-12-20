After Weeks Of Speculation, NBC Has Finally Addressed Those Matt Lauer Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Today star Matt Lauer had long been dogged by rumors. During the 21 years that he spent as the show’s anchor, tabloids regularly suggested that he was a womanizer who cheated on his wife. But whenever a scandal came along, he was somehow always able to shake it off. Until 2017, that is.

Matt Lauer began presenting Today in 1997, when he replaced Bryant Gumbel. He quickly developed into a popular and well-known anchor. Some of his interviews, such as his 2005 conversation with a testy Tom Cruise, even became famous. But the tabloid press often published reports about his personal life, sometimes focusing on his marriage to model Annette Roque.

And in 2006 news spread that Roque had filed for divorce against Lauer. Not only that, but she’d also apparently accused him of some pretty unpleasant things. The media reported that her stated reasons for wanting a divorce included “cruel and inhumane acts” on Lauer’s part. He flew into rages a lot, the divorce paperwork alleged, and tried to control every aspect of Roque’s life.

