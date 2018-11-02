After Will Smith Arranged To Meet Jada Pinkett For The First Time, He Ended Up Marrying Someone Else

ADVERTISEMENT

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith are now a celebrity couple, but it seems that they had to work hard to be together. Originally, Will was married to Sheree Zampino, and they all would suffer many ups and downs before Will said “I do” to Jada. The Smiths have now spoken out on a Red Table Talk video, giving fans a remarkably in-depth look at how hard they’ve fought for their successful marriage.

Will Smith is one of the biggest names in showbiz. The young rapper began starring in the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air back in 1990, and it rocketed him towards the A-list. These days, he remains a bankable movie star, and his films have grossed billions of dollars.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over 20 years, Smith has been married to Jada Koren Pinkett, now Jada Pinkett Smith. She’s also a successful actor, famous for shows and movies such as A Different World, The Nutty Professor, the Madagascar series and the last two Matrix films. Will and Jada have two children together, Willow and Jaden.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT