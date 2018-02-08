Amadeus Star Tom Hulce Has Totally Vanished From Our Screens – But There’s A Good Explanation Why

ADVERTISEMENT

Some actors take decades to break into the business, while others simply walk through the door and land the part. Stage performer and movie star Tom Hulce certainly falls into the latter category. His first ever acting gig came on Broadway, starring opposite Anthony Perkins – evidence that natural ability can sometimes trump life experience. From then on, Hulce appeared in cinema classics such as Animal House, Dominick and Eugene, and of course, Amadeus. However, since the mid-’90s, Hulce has practically vanished from our screens. So, what happened? Well, the reason for his disappearance is interesting to say the least…

He may have wanted to be a singer when he was younger, but Tom Hulce likely had no regrets when he decided instead to pursue an acting career. Indeed, Hulce more than proved his worth in the thespian world, appearing in some of the most popular movies of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.

Born in 1953 in Detroit, Michigan, Hulce was raised in Plymouth, MI, along with his three siblings. He was the youngest child of Joanna and Raymond Hulce. His mom sang in Phil Spitalny’s All-Girl Orchestra for a while, while his dad worked for Ford.

