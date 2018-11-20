This American Idol Star Opened Up To Reveal That A Loved One Has Tragically Succumbed To Cancer 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lauren Alaina is one of the most successful country artists to emerge from the phenomenon that is American Idol. But just a year after topping five different Billboard charts, the singer lost a loved one to The Big C. Here’s a look at the emotional way in which Alaina revealed the news.

Born in Rossville, Georgia, in 1994, Lauren Alaina began performing at a young age, singing in her local kids choir and at various family parties. She won her first talent contest at eight years old and subsequently became a regular performer at the Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga. She also triumphed aged ten over approximately 1500 children at the American Model and Talent Competition.

Alaina first traveled to Nashville two years later and also started showcasing her talents at various Broadway bars. Her big break came when she made the live stages of American Idol‘s tenth season in 2011. An early favorite, Alaina eventually finished runner-up behind the show’s youngest-ever boy to win, 17-year-old Scotty McCreery.

