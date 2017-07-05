Amid A Whirlwind Of Rumors, Tim Allen Was Blindsided By This Crushing News

ADVERTISEMENT

Tim Allen’s career has been long, successful and – to some –rather polarizing, too. And that’s not just because of his acting or his poor movie choices. Over the years, Allen’s political beliefs have caused a lot of controversy. But Allen has kept on trucking with his show, ABC sitcom Last Man Standing. Plus, he’s built up a lot of goodwill over the years with roles in popular children’s movie roles such as The Santa Claus. And so things were going okay for him – until, that is, he received some news which left him disappointed, angry and upset.

Tim Allen, prior to becoming an actor, had a pretty inauspicious start to adult life. And to his credit, he’s usually fairly open about it. But the man who played beloved Buzz Lightyear was once a drug trafficker, who spent two years behind bars for his crimes. In October 1978, Allen was arrested at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport in possession of nearly 30 oz. of cocaine. But he provided police with the names of his accomplices in exchange for a reduced sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011 Allen spoke to Esquire about his earlier life. “When I went to jail, reality hit so hard that it took my breath away, took my stance away, took my strength away,” he said. “The law was passed to teach people a lesson. Selling more than 650 grams of cocaine got you life in prison. They thought it would be a deterrent. It wasn’t… I just told myself, I can’t do this for seven and a half years. I want to kill myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT