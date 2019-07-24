Anderson Cooper Staged A Heartfelt Tribute To His Late Mother Gloria Vanderbilt

ADVERTISEMENT

In June 2019 Gloria Vanderbilt died at the age of 95, having lived a truly remarkable life. She had come into the world as an heiress of the Vanderbilt railroad fortune, but left it as an artist, writer, actress and fashionista. And she had also parented the popular CNN news broadcaster Anderson Cooper.

Cooper and his mother were very close, and the pair had demonstrated their bond to the world before. Indeed, in 2016 they starred in a HBO documentary called Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt & Anderson Cooper. Footage from this production formed part of the tribute Cooper gave to her after she passed away.

Cooper was apparently devastated by his mother’s death. In the tributes he paid to her on television, however, he focused primarily on her life. He told the world all about the things they had faced together, both triumphs and tragedies. His eulogy painted a fascinating picture of Vanderbilt as a person, and the relationship between mother and son.

