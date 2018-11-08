Andrew Lincoln’s Emotional Farewell Letter To The Walking Dead Has Been Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

After nine seasons and more than 100 episodes of battling zombies, Andrew Lincoln left AMC phenomenon The Walking Dead in November 2018. And his farewell letter proved to be just as emotional as anything that befell his beloved character Rick Grimes. Here’s a look at how the actor signed off from the zombie show in touching style.

Born in London in 1973 to a nurse mother from South Africa and an English civil engineer father, Andrew Lincoln made his debut in a high school staging of Oliver, playing the Artful Dodger. After honing his craft at the National Youth Theatre, he attended the prestigious Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He first appeared on screen in a 1994 episode of newsroom comedy Drop the Dead Donkey.

Lincoln ventured on to the big screen a year later in Boston Kickout. But his big break arrived in 1996 when he was cast as the loveable Egg on the BBC’s This Life. The actor enjoyed two seasons on the zeitgeist-defining legal drama before adding to his filmography with The Woman in White and Human Traffic. He also narrated the first two seasons of reality series Shipwrecked.

