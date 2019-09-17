Angelina Jolie is a mother to six children. Three of them are adopted, and three are her biological kids. Her journey with them has been a fascinating one. But now the A-list actress has reached a turning point with her offspring: they’re starting to grow up and go to college. And any parent will tell you that such an experience can be difficult.
Angelina Jolie Confessed How She Really Feels About Her Kids Getting Older
Jolie first became a mother back in 2002, when she brought home a little boy whom she named Maddox. She’d adopted him from an orphanage in Cambodia, and the process was long and complicated. Indeed, the individual who arranged the adoption ended up being convicted of money laundering and fraud, but the adoption itself was nonetheless ruled to be valid.