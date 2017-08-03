Angelina Jolie Has Bravely Opened Up About Her Potentially Life-Changing Diagnosis

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a difficult few years for Angelina Jolie. In 2013 she underwent a double mastectomy to reduce her risk of breast cancer. In 2015 she had her ovaries and Fallopian tubes removed for health reasons too. And perhaps most painfully of all, in 2016 she had a very public split from her husband of two years, Brad Pitt. It’s been extremely rough and now, come 2017, the actress is facing a new obstacle. And she’s courageously opened up about it to a magazine.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most admired and most respected women in Hollywood. Even without Brad Pitt by her side, she’s a force to be reckoned with. She’s raised six children – three adopted and three biological. At the same time she did extensive philanthropic work and acting and directing. Plus she’s utterly beautiful – one of the most beautiful women in the world, in fact, according to some.

Such is the power of Jolie that she actually improved the health of women around the world simply by speaking out about her mastectomy. Because after she made the announcement, there was a sudden huge increase in the number of women who to undergo the potentially life-saving test. Time dubbed this “The Angelina Effect” and there was no doubt that it was a wonderful, if indirect, achievement for the actress.

