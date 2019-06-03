Anjelica Huston Started Talking About Her Fellow Hollywood Stars, And She Didn’t Hold Anything Back

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast approaching her seventh decade, Anjelica Huston appears to be at the “I don’t give a…” stage of her career. Indeed, in 2019 she sat down for a chat with Vulture to promote her latest movie, John Wick 3. But the Oscar winner was far more interested in dishing the dirt on her Hollywood peers.

In fact, the third instalment of the Keanu Reeves action franchise barely got a mention during the tell-all interview. Instead, Huston got candid about her behind-the-scenes experiences, her past relationships and her showbiz rivalries. And she also courted controversy by defending several male co-stars caught up in the #MeToo movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Undoubtedly, many Tinseltown stars’ ears were left burning by the time Huston wrapped things up. Particularly Oprah Winfrey, Bill Murray and Robert De Niro, who have surely crossed the acting dynasty member off their Christmas card list by now. Here’s an in-depth look at the no-holds-barred comments ,which suggest that Huston can be as contemptuous as Morticia Addams.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT