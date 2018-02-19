Ann Curry Has Revealed How Her Parents Deceived The U.S. Navy So They Could Finally Be Together

ADVERTISEMENT

Many of us have gone to incredible lengths for love. Indeed, from bad poetry to corny gestures, we all know that such feelings can make us do crazy things. Well, it turns out that famed broadcaster Ann Curry’s parents knew more than most about this kind of thing. And their daughter recently relayed a touching story about them that will warm the hearts of romantics everywhere.

By any measure, Curry’s parents met in a climate that one wouldn’t normally associate with love. To wit, her father Bob Curry – a sailor in the U.S. Navy – met her Japanese mother, Hiroe Nagase, during the U.S. occupation of Japan following the former’s victory in World War Two. So, they certainly seemed like an unlikely couple.

Despite their very different backgrounds, though, the two began an unlikely romance. And – against the U.S. Navy’s wishes – Bob Curry would eventually take Nagase as his wife. In time, the pair would become parents to five children, the eldest of whom would be Ann Curry.

