After Anna Faris Gave Fans A Glimpse At Her Pre-Show Nerves, She Was Body-Shamed By Online Trolls﻿

Anna Faris is a beautiful and successful actress, but sadly she’s not immune to body-shaming. In the world of social media, it seems nobody is. After Faris posted a picture of herself in her underwear on Instagram in October 2018, she received a barrage of unwelcome comments. All of them were concerned with one thing: her weight. And sadly, she’s not the first celebrity to be the target of such abuse.

Faris came to public attention in 2000, appearing in the horror spoof Scary Movie. Roles in the Oscar-nominated Lost in Translation and the wildly popular sitcom Friends soon followed. Faris gradually made a name for herself as a talented comedienne, even drawing comparisons in the media to stars like Lucille Ball.

Faris’ marriage to Chris Pratt also became a talking point for the media. When she married Pratt in 2007, he hadn’t yet hit the big time as an actor. The pair settled down and had a son together, but then some well-chosen film roles catapulted Pratt into A-list stardom. When he and Faris announced their separation in 2017, some fans wondered if that change in circumstances had been the cause.

