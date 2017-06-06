Anna Nicole Smith’s Daughter Is All Grown Up Now, And It’s Startling How Much She Looks Like Her Mom

By Sarah Jones
June 6, 2017
Image: via Pinterest

Little Dannielynn Hope Marshall Stern, the daughter of famous model Anna Nicole Smith, got off to a strange start in life. Before she could even talk or feed herself, she was making headlines on celebrity news sites. And before she’d even turned one year old, she’d suffered tragedies that she wasn’t even able to understand, but would follow her around for the rest of her life. After all that, she deserved nothing more than a normal childhood. But did the little girl, who looks more and more like her mother every day, actually get one?

Image: Diane Freed

Anna Nicole Smith was one of the most talked-about American celebrities of the late 20th century. The former model, born Vickie Lynn Hogan, was a reality TV star long before the Kardashians got into the game, and she started off with much less wealth and privilege than them. She grew up poor in Texas before attending a Playboy model casting.

Image: JIM RUYMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The magazine’s editors were instantly taken with her. In fairy tale style the beautiful single mother and high school dropout was whisked from rags to riches, and the media loved it. She was living proof that dreams, no matter how far-fetched they sounded, could come true. And when she married oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall in 1994, she became even more famous.

