Aileen Quinn Played Annie More Than 35 Years Ago, And The Child Star Is Almost Unrecognizable Today

Aileen Quinn was only nine years old when became world famous after her joyous portrayal of the orphan Annie Warbucks in 1982. The child actor’s face was engraved into the minds of millions, with her adorable smile, freckled cheeks and distinctive red locks.

Most of us first met Quinn in the 1982 film Annie, which was originally a Broadway musical. But of course, that little girl is grown up now, and she looks very different from her appearance in the iconic musical. In fact, after decades of working on musicals, film sets and in classrooms, she is hardly recognizable.

The story of Annie is about a little girl who moves from an orphanage run by the evil Miss Hannigan, starring Carol Burnett. And from there, she finds residence in a grand mansion owned by a billionaire named Oliver Warbucks, played by Albert Finney. There, the rich man helps the orphan girl find her biological parents by offering a reward to whoever finds them. But this, in turn, attracts fraudsters.

