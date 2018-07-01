After Anthony Bourdain’s Tragic Death, Rose McGowan Took To Twitter To Make An Emotional Plea

ADVERTISEMENT

When celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain took his own life in early June 2018, the world was left in shock. And the pain caused by the 61-year-old’s untimely death prompted those closest to him to post paeans to their late friend’s life on social media. But actress Rose McGowan took a different tack with her own online tribute. And her impassioned tearful comments touched many and gave us all food for thought.

Born on June 25, 1956, in New York City, Bourdain knew from a young age that he had all the right ingredients for a career in the catering world. A 1978 graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in his home town, he started out as a dishwasher before diligently working his way up to become an executive chef by the end of the 1990s. And thanks to the different roles Bourdain adopted down the years, working in varied restaurants and eateries, the maestro developed an intimate and thorough knowledge of the food industry. But it was when he served up his experiences of the food game in print and on screen – coupled with a somewhat salty side of straight-talking honesty – that Bourdain became a global star.

In fact, the celebrity chef could trace his media career back to a 1999 article he penned for The New Yorker magazine. Titled “Don’t Eat Before Reading This,” Bourdain offered up a raw and unfiltered account, lifting the lid on working life in New York’s restaurant kitchens. Well received by foodies and literary tastemakers alike, the piece established the chef as a writer of some repute. Moreover, the essay’s enduring influence also led to the chef getting out of the kitchen and developing a TV career, hosting successful shows such as A Cook’s Tour in the early 21st century .

