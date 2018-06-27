Ariana Grande Has Finally Revealed The Truth About Her ”Toxic” Relationship With Mac Miller

ADVERTISEMENT

Pop icon Ariana Grande and hip hop star Mac Miller appeared to be the picture-perfect couple, from the start of their relationship in 2016 right up until the moment that they announced that it had ended two years later. But eventually, Grande told the world why it had ended – their relationship, she said, was “toxic.”

The now ex-couple’s relationship sparked in one of the most modern ways imaginable – the rapper responded to one of Grande’s tweets. From there, they engaged in a conversation that ultimately ended with Miller suggesting that they record a duet together. She agreed.

From there, the pair collaborated on a handful of songs and remained friends as Grande navigated a few relationships of her own. It wouldn’t be until 2016 that she and Miller would become something more.

